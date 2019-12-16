UrduPoint.com
Demonstrations Against Modi's Ideology Continued In Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:46 PM

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued in Delhi

Four public buses and two police vehicles were torched during clashes between protesters and police near Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi during a demonstration against the Modi's ideology (controversial Citizenship Act), leaving at least 60 persons, including students, policemen and fire fighters injured

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the protesters and entered the Jamia university campus, detaining several students. A Jamia students' body accused the police of high-handedness.

Later in the evening, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a protest outside the Police headquarters in central Delhi against the police action at Jamia University and the standoff continued till late in the night.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as traffic was thrown out of gear for several hours in the areas gripped by tension after the clash and Delhi Metro shut over a dozen stations. Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the Delhi Police entered the campus forcibly without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.

Condemning the police action, university vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said four buses and two police vehicles were torched during the protest, and six policemen were injured.

