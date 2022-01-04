UrduPoint.com

Demonstrators Appointed In GKMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed twenty demonstrators in Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) aiming to strengthen the education process in the institution.

Addressing the orientation session held for orientation of demonstrators on Tuesday, Dean GKMC, Prof Dr.

Shams-Ur-Rehman said that appointments have been made under Pakistan Medical Commission Rules following policy of merit.

He said that new appointments would strengthen education activities in the college and address issues relating to shortage of staff in the teaching institution.

