Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protest demonstrations were held in different areas against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) organized a sit-in protest in the premises of Directorate of Health Services Complex in Jammu to press the authorities to promote all categories of Health employees without further delay, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The protesters expressed strong resentment over delay in conducting DPCs (Departmental Promotion Committee) of all categories of employees. They said the DPC which is supposed to be held twice a year has not been conducted in last 4 years by the department despite repeated representations to the concerned higher officials and during this period many health employees have been superannuated without getting the benefit of promotion.

Similar sit-ins were organized in every district headquarter of Jammu Division, demanding conduct of DPC meeting immediately.

They condemned the attitude of the Health department in adopting delay tactics on the issue of DPC. "If DPC is not conducted within a stipulated time, the JKMEF Jammu will launch 'Kam Chhor Hartal' with full might," the protesters said.

The sanitary workers of the Municipal Committee Udhampur protested in front of Municipal Office to press for their demands. They gave an ultimatum of indefinite strike from tomorrow and said that all responsibility for the same would lie on District Administration and Municipal Committee Udhampur.

Contractors in Sopore town of Baramulla district staged a protest demonstration over new norms regarding renewal of cards of contractors and also demanded release of pending bills. The protest call was given by the Jammu and Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee.