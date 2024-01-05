Open Menu

Demos, Rallies & Marches In AJK On Kashmiris’ Right To Self-Determination Day

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Protest demonstrations, rallies, and marches were held in Muzaffarabad and other cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the events were aimed at reminding the United Nations of its obligations regarding the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

On this day in 1949, the UN passed a resolution recognizing the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through a UN-sponsored plebiscite. The Hurriyet leaders and activists held a protest rally at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk in Muzaffarabad to remind the UN of its January 05, 1949 resolution and other resolutions that called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

The protesters were carrying banners and posters bearing slogans “Kashmiris demand right to self-determination from UN,”

The protest rallies were also held in different areas of Neelam and Jhelum valleys, Mirpur, Kotli, and Rawalakot in AJK and participants demanded that the UN take steps for holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally were holding banners with slogans “Go India go back”, “We want a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir” and “We want freedom from India”. The protesters also raised high-pitched slogans in favor of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation and against India.

