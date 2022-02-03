DEMP holds exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) on Thursday held a digital photographic exhibition and painting competition at Pakistan China Friendship Center in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) on Thursday held a digital photographic exhibition and painting competition at Pakistan China Friendship Center in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib inaugurated the exhibition in which two documentaries produced by DEMP were exhibited, a news release said.

A painting competition was organized by DEMP to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJ&K in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Zubeed secured first position while Ayesha Zahid second and Syeda Masheed Zahra remained on third position.

Lt. Colonel Shahid Rafique exhibited his personal collection of postal covers on Kashmir. National Archives and Muslim Institute also collaborated with the Directorate in holding the exhibition.

Additional Secretary Information Mubashir tauqeer, Director General DEMP Samina Farzeen and other officials of Ministry of Information were also present during the event.

At the closing ceremony Farrukh Habib distributed prizes and certificates among the winners.