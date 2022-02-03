UrduPoint.com

DEMP Holds Exhibition In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

DEMP holds exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) on Thursday held a digital photographic exhibition and painting competition at Pakistan China Friendship Center in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) on Thursday held a digital photographic exhibition and painting competition at Pakistan China Friendship Center in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib inaugurated the exhibition in which two documentaries produced by DEMP were exhibited, a news release said.

A painting competition was organized by DEMP to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJ&K in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Zubeed secured first position while Ayesha Zahid second and Syeda Masheed Zahra remained on third position.

Lt. Colonel Shahid Rafique exhibited his personal collection of postal covers on Kashmir. National Archives and Muslim Institute also collaborated with the Directorate in holding the exhibition.

Additional Secretary Information Mubashir tauqeer, Director General DEMP Samina Farzeen and other officials of Ministry of Information were also present during the event.

At the closing ceremony Farrukh Habib distributed prizes and certificates among the winners.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Muslim Media Event

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Bashir Memon ..

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Bashir Memon's plea till 24th

2 minutes ago
 SAU VC terms GIS effective in monitoring agricultu ..

SAU VC terms GIS effective in monitoring agriculture activities

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly Session on F ..

Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly Session on February 11

2 minutes ago
 32 criminals held, contraband seized

32 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador for exploiting untapped trade potential ..

Ambassador for exploiting untapped trade potential with Belarus

5 minutes ago
 Political Instability in West Africa Reveals Conta ..

Political Instability in West Africa Reveals Contagious Nature of Mali's Coup - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>