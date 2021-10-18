DEMP organises Mehfil-e-Milad

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, an attached department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday organised a Mehfil-e-Milad as part of celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, an attached department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday organised a Mehfil-e-Milad as part of celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid was the chief guest of the function.

Nighat Hashmi, a teacher at Al-Noor International and author of several Islamic books, highlighted various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at the event.

Naat Khawani was also done in the Mehfil-e-Milad. Women officers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting attended the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, DAMP Director General Imrana Wazir thanked the participants.