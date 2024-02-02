Open Menu

DEMP, QMMB Organize Event On 'Kashmir Day With Educational Artwork

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM

DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB), jointly arranged a program on 'Kashmir Day' here with a series of educational activities aimed at fostering solidarity with the Kashmiri people of IIOJK, in their quest for freedom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB), jointly arranged a program on 'Kashmir Day' here with a series of educational activities aimed at fostering solidarity with the Kashmiri people of IIOJK, in their quest for freedom.

The ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar, and witnessed by Director General of the Press Information Department, Erum Tanveer, who attended the event as a chief guest. The event was highlighted with an intra-school art competition program, drawing students from various schools to express their support for the plight of Kashmiri people through creative means.

In her address, DG Erum Tanveer commended the significance of such commemorations, acknowledging the concerted efforts of DEMP and QMMB, in organizing such fruitful events.

She emphasized the importance of educating young minds about the Kashmir issue. She stressed the need for resolving Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.

She underscored the pivotal role of youth in advocating for Kashmir cause recognizing them as the future stewards of the nation. She urged greater engagement of young minds in national affairs.

Deputy Director DEMP, Mehreen also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, she provided insights into the students' artwork, which was displayed to showcase their understanding regarding Kashmir cause.

Later, the chief guest visited the display area and commended the role of participants.

The DG PID also distributed award certificates to the top three students, while the DG was honored with a shield presented by Resident Engineer QMMB, Ali Shaikh.

Related Topics

United Nations Young Media Event From Top

Recent Stories

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

3 minutes ago
 PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawa ..

PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar

3 minutes ago
 PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic ..

Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his m ..

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

13 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

33 minutes ago
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

55 minutes ago
 Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospita ..

Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago
 PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance ..

PHA takes over underpass horticulture maintenance in Lahore

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan