DEMP, QMMB Organize Event On 'Kashmir Day With Educational Artwork
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB), jointly arranged a program on 'Kashmir Day' here with a series of educational activities aimed at fostering solidarity with the Kashmiri people of IIOJK, in their quest for freedom.
The ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar, and witnessed by Director General of the Press Information Department, Erum Tanveer, who attended the event as a chief guest. The event was highlighted with an intra-school art competition program, drawing students from various schools to express their support for the plight of Kashmiri people through creative means.
In her address, DG Erum Tanveer commended the significance of such commemorations, acknowledging the concerted efforts of DEMP and QMMB, in organizing such fruitful events.
She emphasized the importance of educating young minds about the Kashmir issue. She stressed the need for resolving Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.
She underscored the pivotal role of youth in advocating for Kashmir cause recognizing them as the future stewards of the nation. She urged greater engagement of young minds in national affairs.
Deputy Director DEMP, Mehreen also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, she provided insights into the students' artwork, which was displayed to showcase their understanding regarding Kashmir cause.
Later, the chief guest visited the display area and commended the role of participants.
The DG PID also distributed award certificates to the top three students, while the DG was honored with a shield presented by Resident Engineer QMMB, Ali Shaikh.
