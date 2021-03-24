DEMP two-day Pakistan Day exhibition concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day exhibition organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Nazria-e-Pakistan Council was concluded here at Aiwan-e-Quaid on Wednesday.

The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on March 23 at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9.

The exhibition showcased photographs of the historical significance in the establishment of Pakistan in order to highlight the struggle and role of the Muslim leaders and people in the creation of Pakistan and today's new generation should understand its need and the difficulties faced by the founding fathers of the country.

Over 100 rare photographs and paintings of Father of the Nation, Thinker of Pakistan and other prominent leaders of Pakistan movement besides chronology of events leading to the creation of Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition.

The photographs and paintings sketches were prepared by Art and Design Section of DEMP.

The artists who prepared these photographs and paintings include Waseem Akhtar, M Iftikhar and Mazhar Alam.

The officials of DEMP said that a large number of people visited the exhibition particularly students of various schools. The visitors lauded the efforts of DEMP with the hope that such activities will continue to educate people of their rich history.

The purpose of exhibition was to create awareness in youth about everlasting struggle during Pakistan movement.

A documentary on the freedom "Struggle" prepared by DEMP was also shown at the premises of the exhibition to the visitors.

A new national song was also launched in the inauguration ceremony which was produced by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP).