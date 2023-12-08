Open Menu

Dengue: 72 New Cases Reported On Friday In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dengue: 72 new cases reported on Friday in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Dengue virus remains active in Punjab and about 72 new cases were reported on Friday.

The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,721 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year.

Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 6,756 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,648, Gujranwala with 1,559, Multan with 1,413 and Faisalabad with 878 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting 37 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi five, Gujranwala four, Multan nine, Faisalabad seven besides Sheikhupura and Kasur reporting two new cases each. Attock, Okara Khanewal, Rahimyar Khan, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari reported one case of dengue virus each in last 24 hours.

Currently, 55 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 21 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with the Health Department teams, which are working tirelessly to combat the outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available at 1033.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Okara Rawalpindi Gujranwala Lead Sheikhupura Khanewal Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

6 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

15 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

15 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

15 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

15 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

15 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

15 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

15 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan