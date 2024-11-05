Dengue Affects 117 More Patients
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi reported 117 new dengue patients during last 24 hours.
According to the details released by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Friday, the fresh reported patients include 47 from Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas while 26 from Rawalpindi Cantt board localities and 18 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation areas.
Presently, dengue wards established in various allied hospitals contain 241 patients under treatment including 66 patients admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 55 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 48 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, 34 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 38 patients are under treatment in different private hospitals.
Since January this year, as many as 5279 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever.
Financial penalties/ fine on dengue SOPs violators has reached Rs. 21.66 million. Besides imposing financial penalties, 5330 cases have also been registered against the violators.
The data shows dengue fatalities remain 11 in the district.
