Dengue Affects 131 More Patients
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Dengue fever's consistent acceleration has added 131 new patients during last 24 hours.
According to the details released by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Friday, majority patients includes 47 from Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas while 36 from Rawalpindi Cantt board localities and 12 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation areas.
Specialized dengue wards established in various allied hospitals contain 290 patients under treatment including 84 patients are admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 80 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 42 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 25 patients are under treatment in different private hospitals.
Since January this year, as many as 4839 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever.
Financial penalties/ fine on dengue SOPs violators has reached Rs. 21.48 million.
Besides imposing financial penalties, 5179 cases have also been registered against the violators.
The data shows dengue fatalities remain 11 in the district.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MCCI appeals for 5pc reduction in policy rate in next MPC3 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Pakistan enjoying freedom, human rights: Senator Danesh Kumar3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 lawbreakers3 minutes ago
-
Major interchange projects set to launch in Capital3 minutes ago
-
PIPS, UNDP host digital democracy workshop for KP Assembly Parliamentarians3 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest six13 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched13 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' busted in Sargodha13 minutes ago
-
162 new dengue cases reported in Punjab23 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for martyrs of terrorism23 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds meetings to enhance security of Capital23 minutes ago
-
Sar Sabz Wheat Convention organized33 minutes ago