Dengue Affects 131 More Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Dengue affects 131 more patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Dengue fever's consistent acceleration has added 131 new patients during last 24 hours.

According to the details released by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Friday, majority patients includes 47 from Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas while 36 from Rawalpindi Cantt board localities and 12 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation areas.

Specialized dengue wards established in various allied hospitals contain 290 patients under treatment including 84 patients are admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 80 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 42 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 25 patients are under treatment in different private hospitals.

Since January this year, as many as 4839 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever.

Financial penalties/ fine on dengue SOPs violators has reached Rs. 21.48 million.

Besides imposing financial penalties, 5179 cases have also been registered against the violators.

The data shows dengue fatalities remain 11 in the district.

