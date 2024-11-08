Dengue Alert: 9022 Dengue Cases Reported In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a dengue review meeting for controlling the dengue outbreak in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The meeting highlighted the recent trends and ongoing efforts to combat the virus.
Health officials from various departments attended the session, sharing updates on infection rates, gender distribution among patients, and ongoing preventive efforts.
According to the latest data shared in the meeting, a total of 5,526 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi, with 3,496 cases in Islamabad as of November 7.
Among the infected individuals, 67 percent are men, while 33 percent are women. Most cases are in the age group of 20 to 39. In the last 24 hours alone, 48 new cases were confirmed, indicating the need for continued action.
The Islamabad administration has launched an anti-dengue fumigation campaign across the city to curb the spread of the virus.
Alongside fumigation, awareness camps are being set up under the anti-dengue campaign to educate residents about preventive measures.
APP/tsw/usz
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq2 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities2 minutes ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases2 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 13 minutes ago
-
Two more labs inaugurated for transgender students at school3 minutes ago
-
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved11 minutes ago
-
Pirzada orders formation of committee to resolve FGEHA plot disputes12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Pakistan Cricket team13 minutes ago
-
Food department's team visits markets to ensure official rates, quality13 minutes ago
-
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine years22 minutes ago