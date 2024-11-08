Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a dengue review meeting for controlling the dengue outbreak in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting highlighted the recent trends and ongoing efforts to combat the virus.

Health officials from various departments attended the session, sharing updates on infection rates, gender distribution among patients, and ongoing preventive efforts.

According to the latest data shared in the meeting, a total of 5,526 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi, with 3,496 cases in Islamabad as of November 7.

Among the infected individuals, 67 percent are men, while 33 percent are women. Most cases are in the age group of 20 to 39. In the last 24 hours alone, 48 new cases were confirmed, indicating the need for continued action.

The Islamabad administration has launched an anti-dengue fumigation campaign across the city to curb the spread of the virus.

Alongside fumigation, awareness camps are being set up under the anti-dengue campaign to educate residents about preventive measures.

APP/tsw/usz