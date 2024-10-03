Dengue alert: ICT admin launches major awareness drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The district administration has launched an awareness campaign to sensitized people about the prevention and control of dengue fever in the Federal Capital.

The administration bringing together various institutions and experts and held a series of training and awareness sessions to combat the rising spread of dengue in the city, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

Representatives from several ministries participated on behalf of the Health Department and they discussed ways to handle dengue prevention.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized that the campaign's scope should expand further to ensure maximum coverage.

He stated that the awareness efforts would be carried out in collaboration with all relevant institutions to ensure effectiveness.

During these sessions, training on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent dengue was provided. This included key information on recognizing symptoms and preventive actions the public can take to reduce the risk of dengue.

Meanwhile, the dengue awareness campaigns are also being conducted in public places to inform people about the dangers of dengue and what they can do to protect themselves and their families.

The administration's goal was to ensure that people from all walks of life have access to accurate information about the disease and preventive measures, helping to reduce the number of cases in the region.