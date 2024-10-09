Dengue alert: twin cities report over 3,700 dengue cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the ongoing dengue outbreak in the Federal Capital and Rawalpindi, urging officials to step up efforts in controlling the spread of the virus.

In the meeting, they reviewed the dengue prevention efforts, and thoroughly examined the rising number of dengue cases in the twin cities.

The meeting aimed to assess the current situation and the measures being taken to control the virus.

The officials informed that so far, Islamabad has recorded 1,676 dengue cases, while the total number in Rawalpindi has reached 2,113.

The authorities are monitoring hospital capacities to ensure that infected individuals receive timely medical attention.

In this regard, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has allocated 104 beds specifically for dengue patients. While, Polyclinic Hospital has set aside 50 beds, and Capital Hospital has dedicated 30 beds for the treatment of dengue.

The data from the meeting revealed that men are disproportionately affected by the virus, making up 67% of the cases, while women account for 33%. In the last 24 hours alone, 67 new cases have been reported in Islamabad, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The health department has also been actively conducting inspections and monitoring dengue prevention efforts.

Over the past week, authorities identified 1,821 positive dengue larvae in various parts of the city. From September 30 to October 3, a total of 214 inspections were carried out to ensure compliance with anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

During these inspections, 60 people were arrested for violating SOPs, and 23 cases were registered. Authorities are treating violations seriously, as these contribute to the spread of the virus.

The DC of Islamabad has called for a more aggressive approach to tackling the outbreak. He instructed all relevant teams to speed up their operations to curb the increasing number of dengue cases.