Dengue and Malaria alert issued in Karachi: Director Municipal Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Director Municipal Services Dr. Uzma Shah said on Thursday that the Department has issued an alert for dengue and malaria in Karachi, with preventive measures already underway.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the department has been vigilant and had initiated pre-monsoon planning three months ago, including fumigation drives across the city to control the spread of flies, mosquitoes, and cockroaches.

She added that after the monsoon, post-monsoon planning is also in progress to tackle diseases such as eye infections, malaria, and dengue.

She reaffirmed that the city administration is committed to delivering services for public health and safety.