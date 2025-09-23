Open Menu

Dengue And Malaria Alert Issued In Karachi: Director Municipal Services

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Dengue and Malaria alert issued in Karachi: Director Municipal Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Director Municipal Services Dr. Uzma Shah said on Thursday that the Department has issued an alert for dengue and malaria in Karachi, with preventive measures already underway.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the department has been vigilant and had initiated pre-monsoon planning three months ago, including fumigation drives across the city to control the spread of flies, mosquitoes, and cockroaches.

She added that after the monsoon, post-monsoon planning is also in progress to tackle diseases such as eye infections, malaria, and dengue.

She reaffirmed that the city administration is committed to delivering services for public health and safety.

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

7 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with prov ..

KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province

20 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

37 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

52 minutes ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

2 hours ago
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

2 hours ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan