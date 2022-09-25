UrduPoint.com

Dengue Attacks Continue In KP

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Dengue fever claimed one more life in last 20 hours, the death toll increased to 7, an official source of the Health Department told media men here on Sunday.

The official said that 259 more cases of dengue have been reported in the last 24 hours and 175 cases were reported from Peshawar, 34 from Haripur, 21 from Khyber.

The number of active cases has reached to 1615 and the total number of cases across the province has reached to 6412, the official informed.

He said"Presently,125 dengue patients are admitted in different hospitals while Mardan, Peshawar and Khyber are in the grip of dengue virus in the province."He said that so far, 1918 cases have been reported in Mardan, 1695 in Peshawar, and 687 cases in Khyber district, 398 cases in Haripur, 495 in Nowshera, and 317 in Lower Dir reported.

