Dengue Attacks Continue In KP Including Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Dengue attacks continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar as the deadly dengue virus had claimed another life in the province with the death toll reached to 16, an official of the Health Department, KP told media men here on Sunday.

The official disclosed that the person who died due to dengue belonged to Peshawar.

In the last 24 hours, 188 new dengue cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding the number of dengue patients in the province had reached 19,908.

He said 2 more dengue patients had been admitted to different hospitals in KP, increasing the number of admitted patients to 51.

He informed that the highest number of 123 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar, raising the number of cases in the provincial capital to 8,264, 12 cases had been reported in Khyber, pushing the number up to 1,173.

When asked about the situation in other districts, he replied, 17 dengue cases were reported from Bannu, 16 from Dera Ismail Khan and 19 from Malakand.

Currently, the number of active cases in the province was 1,407, the official said.

