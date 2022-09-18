Dengue attacks in KP intensified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Dengue attacks have intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial capital Peshawar, Mardan and Khyber District, an official of the Health Department said here on Sunday.

Giving details, the health official confirmed that 350 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours. He said after the arrival of new cases, the number of dengue cases has increased to 4538.

He also confirmed that Mardan reported the highest number of 60 new dengue cases and the total number of dengue cases in Mardan reached 1591. He said 9 cases of dengue have been reported in Nowshera, bringing the total to 424.

He said in Peshawar 163 new cases of dengue have been reported and the number of dengue virus cases has increased to 734 with 24 cases of dengue reported in Haripur, bringing the total to 318.

Likewise 51 cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber, the number increased to 666, Health Department official said.

He said 23 cases of dengue have been reported in Lower Dir and the total number of Dengue virus cases reached 238. The health official further said that 24 more dengue patients are admitted in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and currently, 91 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province. He said so far, the dengue mosquito has claimed 5 lives in the province.