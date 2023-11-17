Dengue awareness campaign to launch in Khairpur, says DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday has directed the concerned department officers to launch an awareness campaign across the district about dengue awareness and to clean their water tanks as soon as possible, and to inform the students during morning assembly in schools about dengue prevent measures.

On the occasion, the public health department officers briefed the deputy commissioner about steps being taken to prevent and eradicate the dengue, as well as the available medications and associated equipment.