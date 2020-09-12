UrduPoint.com
Dengue Awareness Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, `Anti Dengue Day' was celebrated with objective to raise awareness among masses about dengue virus and to sensitize for adopting precautionary measures

During the campaign, communication teams of Albaryak insisted people in the locality of Sadiqabad, UC-25 to dump waste properly in waste containers placed by the company or hand it over to the mini dumper associated for the area.

The teams asked people to avoid throwing waste in drains or open plots as choked drains and waste heaps would be ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes.

They also asked people to contact help line number 1139 for any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, or to register complaints or give suggestions.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) also setup an awareness camp near Holy Family Hospital where more than 1000 anti-dengue leaflets were distributed.

Communication team also aired announcements through loudspeakers that howpeople can stop dengue mosquito breeding and appealed the general public to cooperate with them to fight against this fatal disease.

