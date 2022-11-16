Dengue awareness drive directed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Human Resource Isma Khalil directed officials of various departments to start a campaign to raise awareness among people regarding the dengue virus.

She stated this while addressing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue on Wednesday.

She said dengue surveillance should be enhanced and the environment and industries departmentshould inspect factories and workshops besides reviewing measures to eliminate dengue.