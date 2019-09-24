UrduPoint.com
Dengue Awareness Drive Underway

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:44 PM

The Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC Tuesday conducted its campaign at Haidri Chowk where communication teams briefed the general public about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness.

The communication team visited shop to shop and door to door to sensitize citizen about the purpose.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep their surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, spokesman said.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among public.

