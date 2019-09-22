LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :In all the weekly children's plays of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), special sketches about dengue awareness were presented at Alhamra, here on Sunday.

Weekly children's plays of Alhamra, which presented here were "Ainak Wala Jin, "Alla Deen Ka Charag"," Taleem" and 'Putli Tamasha'. Massages about dengue virus were delivered successfully through all the plays.

All areas of the LAC including halls, art galleries, lawns, Adbi Bethak, classrooms and other adjoining sites were saprayed to prevent the area from dengue virus.

Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the LAC was a cultural centre and it was our responsibility to provide a clean environment to the participants of all programs held here.

He has constituted a three-member committee which would submit its report on a daily basis after inspecting the inside and outside buildings of both the complexes.