Dengue awareness programs held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :An outdoor dengue larval surveillance was performed by health staff, TMA staff and LHW in various sites in Dara Adam Khel villages and Dara Bazar here on Friday.

Dengue Focal Person Misal Khan (TSD Dara Kohat) and DMU In-charge Zaheen Alam distributed pamphlets and brochures to create awareness regarding the dengue fever among masses during a campaign here.

Pamphlets and brochures regarding dengue safety measures were also given to Malaria Supervisor Saif Ur Rehman and his team for onward distribution in public to raise the awareness.

During the campaign awareness sessions were conducted and Larviciding with Temiphos was carried out in solar air coolers and mechanical sweating.