Dengue Awareness Rally Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 09:46 PM
A dengue awareness rally was held on double-decker buses in the twin cities to highlight causes, effects and preventive measures of dengue fever here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A dengue awareness rally was held on double-decker buses in the twin cities to highlight causes, effects and preventive measures of dengue fever here on Monday.
On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person Dengue Campaign Ms. Tahsin Fawad said Pakistan Muslim League-N has once again come to power and saved Pakistan from defaulting. It has put the country on the path of prosperity.
She said on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, the campaign will continue till the elimination of dengue. She said dengue could be fatal if precautions were not taken.
Tehsin urged the people to render collective efforts to solve the problems.
Life Savers Welfare Organization President (an NGO) Waseem Ali Malik said that the purpose of bringing together various social and government organizations on a platform today was to promote mutual agreement, so that solutions to problems could be found.
Rana Shahid, Director of Social Welfare Department, Dr. Ayesha, Director of Al-Shifa Eye Trust representatives from Rescue1122, Civil Defence and various NGOs attended the awareness rally.
Recent Stories
Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'
Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector
Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain
Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support to combat climate crisis
Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog
Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..
Weeklong anti-polio drive starts
Commissioner reviews performance of polio team
Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive
Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore2 hours ago
-
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog2 hours ago
-
Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Amb. Ahmad2 hours ago
-
Weeklong anti-polio drive starts2 hours ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of polio team2 hours ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive2 hours ago
-
Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed2 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation3 hours ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 43 hours ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities3 hours ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC3 hours ago