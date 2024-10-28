Dengue awareness rally held

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A dengue awareness rally was held on double-decker buses in the twin cities to highlight causes, effects and preventive measures of dengue fever here on Monday.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person Dengue Campaign Ms. Tahsin Fawad said Pakistan Muslim League-N has once again come to power and saved Pakistan from defaulting. It has put the country on the path of prosperity.

She said on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, the campaign will continue till the elimination of dengue. She said dengue could be fatal if precautions were not taken.

Tehsin urged the people to render collective efforts to solve the problems.

Life Savers Welfare Organization President (an NGO) Waseem Ali Malik said that the purpose of bringing together various social and government organizations on a platform today was to promote mutual agreement, so that solutions to problems could be found.

Rana Shahid, Director of Social Welfare Department, Dr. Ayesha, Director of Al-Shifa Eye Trust representatives from Rescue1122, Civil Defence and various NGOs attended the awareness rally.

