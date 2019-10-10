UrduPoint.com
Dengue Awareness Seminar At UET

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Dengue awareness seminar at UET

LAHORE, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) ::Anti-Dengue Task Force, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar at UET Transportation Seminar Hall.

The purpose of this seminar was to aware the students, teachers and faculty members regarding dengue virus, fever, its symptoms, types and treatment.

While addressing the participants, Chief Medical Officer UET Health Clinic Dr. Shahzad gave an overview of dengue virus, its prevention and elimination required to combat the disease.

He said, "It is our responsibility to keep our homes and places clean, avoid from water accumulation in plants in lawn, also wear full sleeves to avoid dengue mosquitoes and keep windows close in homes and offices.

" He emphasized on the use of mosquito nets, mosquito coils, liquids while sleeping on terrace.

Convener Anti-Dengue Task Force Prof. Dr. Anwar Latif, Civil Engineering Department Chairman Prof. Dr. Aziz Akbar, Dr. Nadeem Feroz, Dr. Rehana, Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Shazia, Public Relations Officer Dr. Tanveer Qasim and large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

