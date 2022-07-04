UrduPoint.com

Dengue Awareness Seminar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KASUR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A dengue awareness raising seminar was held here at Government Secondary Special Education school on Monday.

While addressing the gathering, focal person, Secretary Special Education, Naseer Iqbal Sindhu said that all out efforts would be made to protect the children from dengue virus.

He directed concerned officials to disinfect the school against viruses so that children could get education in a clean and neat environment.

He urged citizens to play their role for controlling dengue and adopt all precautionary measures needed to curb the virus growth.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize citizens about their role were distributed among the participants.

Principal Dr. Latif Ahmed ,teachers,and parents were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

