Dengue awareness seminar held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) -:Dengue awareness seminar was organized by district administration in collaboration with health department at Multan Arts Council here on Friday.

A large number of civil society members, women and people from different walks of life attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi said that dengue virus would be eliminated from every nook and corner of the country. He informed that no compromise would be made over Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on dengue issue.

Commissioner Multan Division, Iftikhar Ali Sahu informed that the campaign against dengue would continue till November 30, adding that Punjab government was actively fighting against dengue."No dengue case has been reported from Multan so far".

The Commissioner lauded the services of health deptt officials and workers efforts.

Dr Ansar Naeem Ullah informed the gathering that dengue larvae grows in dirty as well as clean water,adding that it could grow in water accumulated in a polyethene bag.