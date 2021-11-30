UrduPoint.com

Dengue Awareness Seminar Held At UET

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:31 PM

Dengue awareness seminar held at UET

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised an dengue awareness seminar, here on Tuesday

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised an dengue awareness seminar, here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the seminar was to aware the students, teachers and faculty members regarding dengue virus, fever, its symptoms, types and treatment.

Addressing the participants, UET Health Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shahzad gave an overview of dengue virus, its prevention and elimination required to combat the disease. He stressed the need for keeping homes and places clean and avoid from water accumulation in plants and herbs in the lawn.

He urged people to wear full sleeves to avoid dengue mosquitoes and keep the windows closed of their homes and offices.

He emphasized on the use of mosquito nets, mosquito coils, liquids and mospel while sleeping on terrace.

Convener Anti-Dengue Task Force Prof. Dr. Anwar Latif, Senior Warden Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, In-chargeDay Care Centre/Hostel Warden, Zohra hall Dr. Rehana, Chairman Mining Engineering Department Prof. Dr. Shahab Saqib and large number of studentsand faculty members attended the seminar.

