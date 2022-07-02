Dengue awareness seminar, walk organized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The departments of health, education and social welfare, fisheries, agriculture, district & tehsil council and Rescue-1122 organized seminar and walk here on Saturday to mark the anti-dengue day.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas organized a dengue seminar under the chairmanship of health department at Nursing Health school Hall Commissioner Road Sialkot.

The seminar was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz District President Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Afzal Bhili, DHOs Dr. Wasim Mirza, Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Dr Shehzad Iqbal, Entomologist Sehrish Khalid, Assistant Director Fisheries Rana Javed, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muzaffar Hayat and local officials of all concerned departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said the only solution to prevent dengue was to keep environment clean and dry.

In his address, District President PML-N Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that dengue was a deadly fever caused by the bite of a specific mosquito. He said that citizens must act responsibly to curb mosquito breeding grounds.

After the seminar, a dengue awareness walk was staged led by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbasand District President PML-N Chaudhry Tariq Subhani.

Later, the DC distributed dengue awareness pamphlets among passersby on commissioner road.