Dengue awareness seminars/walks planned during dengue week

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas said that on the special instructions of Punjab government, 'Dengue Week' will be observed in Sialkot district to raise awareness regarding dengue.

During the campaign, scheduled to continue till August 28, dengue awareness seminars and walks will be organized by government departments and educational institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a walk organized by the district administration here to raise awareness against dengue.

The walk was attended by Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Musa Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Osama Sharon Niazi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Watto, Chief Officer (CO) Health Afzal Bhalli, DO Secondary education Altaf Sheikh, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajaran Sheikh Javed Haider, Secretary District Bar Association Muneeb Waraich, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Bishop Siraj, DD Agriculture Dr. Sajjad, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Scouts and Rescue 1122 Wardens.