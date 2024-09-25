Dengue Awareness Seminar,walk Held
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital administration organized a seminar
and awareness walk on Tuesday.
The seminar and walk were led by Medical Superintendent Dr Faisal Masood Teaching hospital
Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif with the participation of Additional MS Dr Nayar Abbas Khan Baloch,
AMS Dr Tariq Mahmood, Dr Khawaja Sohail, Dr Asif Mahmood, Nursing Superintendent
Kaneez Fatima and doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.
During the seminar, MS Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif provided detailed information on the types
and symptoms of dengue, as well as methods for timely eradication of mosquito larvae.
He also briefed the participants on preventive measures for the dengue virus.
