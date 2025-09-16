Dengue Awareness Session Held At Madrassah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A dengue awareness session was conducted at Madrassa Noorani Darul Uloom to sensitize students and staff about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.
The health officials highlighted that dengue is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito and stressed the importance of preventive measures such as draining stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing.
The students actively participated in the session, expressing appreciation for the initiative and acknowledging that it enhanced their awareness about cleanliness and timely precautions to curb the spread of dengue.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas