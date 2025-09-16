Dengue awareness session held at Madrassah

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A dengue awareness session was conducted at Madrassa Noorani Darul Uloom to sensitize students and staff about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.

The health officials highlighted that dengue is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito and stressed the importance of preventive measures such as draining stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and wearing protective clothing.

The students actively participated in the session, expressing appreciation for the initiative and acknowledging that it enhanced their awareness about cleanliness and timely precautions to curb the spread of dengue.

