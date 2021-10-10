Dengue awareness walk held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A walk to raise awareness about dengue infection was held here under the aegis of Labour department on Sunday.

Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan led the walk which was participated by officers, staff and a large number of civil society members.

The walk started from Labour office in Akbarabad Chowk and culminated at same point later. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans for safety from dengue.

Addressing the participants, the Director Labour urged to boost awareness with focus on preventive measures regarding dengue.