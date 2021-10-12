Dengue awareness walk held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber on Tuesday organized an awareness walk at Landikotal Bazar to sensitize people about dengue fever and its preventive measures.

A large number of traders and people, besides officials of district administration, tehsil municipal administration participated in the awareness walk.

The purpose of the walk was to create awareness among public and precautionary measures to control dengue fever and it's symptoms.

Tehsil Municipal Officer, Shahbaz Khan said people should not fear from dengue as it was curable and stressed the need for keeping homes and surroundings clean.

He advised people to use mosquito nets and repellents for safety purpose.

He said that TMA teams were conducting fumigation campaign in the affected ares to control spreadof dengue disease.