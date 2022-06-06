Dengue awareness walk held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A dengue awareness walk was organized by the Social Welfare Department here on Monday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, District Health Officer Dr Wasim Mirza, DDHO Dr Shiraz Ahmed and Entomologist Sehrish Khalid besides health department officials and representatives of NGOs and workers participated in it.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman and District Health Officer Dr Wasim Mirza said that dengue could not be completely eradicated without an active participation and cooperation of the community.

He added that the only solution to eradicate dengue was to keep environment cleanand control mosquito breeding.