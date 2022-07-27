UrduPoint.com

Dengue Awareness Walk Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Dengue awareness walk held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) organized an awareness walk in Fatima Jinnah Park on Wednesday to sensitize the masses about symptoms and preventive measures against the Dengue virus whose spread may be increased due to ongoing monsoon season.

Director General, Health Services MCI, Muhammad Fiaz Lodhi and other senior officers and staff participated in the walk, which was held within and around the park.

The participants of the walk carried banners and placards highlighting symptoms and preventive measures against the virus.

Moreover, awareness pamphlets about Dengue were also distributed among the residents at the Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

According to focal person MCI, such sensitization measures would continue for the entire year. However, the people were in need to take preventive measures during the monsoon season which might witness a surge in the breeding of Dengue larvae due to torrential rains.

