Dengue awareness walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue awareness walk was held by the district administration, here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh led the walk, while AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Chief Officer District Council Ghulam Dastgir and large number of people from civil society participated.

The walk started from the District Council office and ended at the same point after passing through various cities' roads.

The participants were holding banners and posters inscribed with tips about safety from dengue mosquito.