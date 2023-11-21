Open Menu

Dengue Awareness Walk Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A walk against dengue led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rauf Khattak was held here at Kohat Development Authority (KDA).

According to the DC office, employees from the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), District Administration, education and Health Department participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, Public Health Coordinator Dr. Haroon Nasir said that last year 1100 dengue patients were reported in Kohat but this year only 11 patients were reported.

He urged public to cover clean water indoors and outdoors so that dengue fever can be prevented in Kohat district.

