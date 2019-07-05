Dengue awareness walk held

An awareness walk followed by a seminar was held on Friday in THQ Hospital Sarai Alamgir and Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan to create awareness among citizens about Dengue

LALAMUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :An awareness walk followed by a seminar was held on Friday in THQ Hospital Sarai Alamgir and Civil Hospital Jalalpur Jattan to create awareness among citizens about Dengue

The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Mehdi, Dr Basharat Ismail, doctors and paramedical staff.

Addressing on the occasion, medical experts asked the citizens to be very much careful about cleanliness and did not leave standing water in and around your.

They also shed light on its symptoms and precautionary measures against dengue fever.