UrduPoint.com

Dengue Awareness Walk Held At Sector G-9

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Dengue awareness walk held at sector G-9

Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday organized an awareness walk at sector G-9 to sensitize the masses about symptoms and preventive measures against the Dengue virus whose spread may be increased due to ongoing monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday organized an awareness walk at sector G-9 to sensitize the masses about symptoms and preventive measures against the Dengue virus whose spread may be increased due to ongoing monsoon season.

Director General, Health Services MCI, Muhammad Fiaz Lodhi and other senior officers and staff participated in the walk, commenced in front of CDA hospital G-9 and culminated at G-9/2 Chowk.

The participants of the walk carried banners and placards highlighting symptoms and preventive measures against the virus.

Moreover, awareness pamphlets about Dengue were also distributed among the participants and locals at the area.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue May Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Fire Guts UNESCO's World Heritage Site in Vietnam ..

Fire Guts UNESCO's World Heritage Site in Vietnam - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of development ..

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Organization Executive Weisselberg Pleads ..

Ex-Trump Organization Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Financial Crimes - ..

4 minutes ago
 Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Did Not Reach Agreement ..

Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Did Not Reach Agreement During Brussels Meeting - Borr ..

4 minutes ago
 Modi wants to bring IIOJK under Hindu rule through ..

Modi wants to bring IIOJK under Hindu rule through another sinister plan: Mushaa ..

7 minutes ago
 MS imposes emergency in Liaquat University hospita ..

MS imposes emergency in Liaquat University hospital to face rain situation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.