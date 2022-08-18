Dengue awareness walk held at sector G-9

Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday organized an awareness walk at sector G-9 to sensitize the masses about symptoms and preventive measures against the Dengue virus whose spread may be increased due to ongoing monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday organized an awareness walk at sector G-9 to sensitize the masses about symptoms and preventive measures against the Dengue virus whose spread may be increased due to ongoing monsoon season.

Director General, Health Services MCI, Muhammad Fiaz Lodhi and other senior officers and staff participated in the walk, commenced in front of CDA hospital G-9 and culminated at G-9/2 Chowk.

The participants of the walk carried banners and placards highlighting symptoms and preventive measures against the virus.

Moreover, awareness pamphlets about Dengue were also distributed among the participants and locals at the area.