Dengue Awareness Walk held at UC Sufaid Dehri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A Dengue Awareness Walk was held at Union Council Sufaid Dehri on Wednesday to apprise public about preventive measures from mosquito borne disease that can also cause fatality in case of severity of infection.

The walk was led by Asghar Sorani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights while representatives of Health Department, WSSP and TMA participated.

The participants of the walk also carried larva sweeping by visiting different areas of the UC to check water accumulation in open pots, areas etc.

“This is the third activity for capacity building of general masses in Peshawar district and is part of Dengue Action Plan 2023,” informed Anthony Alamzeb Feroz, Coordinator Public Health District Health Office Peshawar.

Talking to APP, Alamzeb informed that earlier awareness walks were held in Gulbahar and Tehkal areas of Peshawar.

Selection of site for arranging awareness activities are made on basis of number of cases reported in the areas, he added.

Containing dengue is not possible without the support of local people who have to play their effective role in ensuring better public health, Auranzeb remarked.

He said main source of spread of dengue causing mosquito is accumulation of water and this can be avoided by people especially inside their home.

Similarly, in case of infection, people are advised to approach doctor and isolate the patient to avoid spread among other people, he added.

He said the awareness activities will continue in different parts of the province with the objective to preventing spread of dengue through public support.