Dengue Awareness Walk Held In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :-:A walk held here on Sunday to create awareness among people about the prevention measures against dengue virus.

The walk led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr Aslam Chaudhry was staged at Model Town Sialkot which was also participated by health officials and staff.

Addressing on the occasion, CEO Dr.

Aslam Chaudhry said the purpose of awareness campaign against dengue was to make the people aware of the danger of dengue virus.

He appealed to the citizens to ensure implementation of dengue precautions along with corona.

In order to control dengue fever, he said that it was necessary to keep the environment clean and dry as well as eliminate all possible hotspots where the dengue larva flourished.

He said that timely steps should be taken to curb the spread of dengue mosquito.

