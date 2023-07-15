Open Menu

Dengue Awareness Walk In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A dengue awareness walk was held from the Health Office Market Road, Model Town, here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rehan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr Shiraz Masood, Dr Adnan, Dr Shahzad Iqbal, Assistant Director Legal Rana Latif, Registrar Consumer Court Mudassar Sheikh, Director DHDC Dr Waleed participated in the walk along with dozens of other people.

The walk participants distributed pamphlets among shopkeepers and citizens to create awareness about dengue prevention.

Earlier, an anti-dengue seminar was also organised.

