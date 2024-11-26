Dengue bouts continue in KPK as Peshawar mostly affected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The dengue virus remained on prowl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the provincial metropolis reported as the most affected district, said a report of KPK Health Department on Tuesday.

The reports said that the number of people affected with dengue virus was 2891 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein Peshawar remained at the top with 978 cases during the current year.

The number of active dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 446, the report said, adding that from Mansehra district 235 cases were reported and from Abbottabad 212 cases while from Hangu district 197 dengue cases were reported.

The report said high fever, aches in the backbone and legs, strong headache and vomiting were among the initial symptoms of the dengue fever. With further intensity in fever, the patients may also experience bleeding from gums and nose.

The dengue fever also causes dizziness and breathing problems besides affecting the blood flow and heartbeat.