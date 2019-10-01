UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Dengue Can Be Controlled Through Precautionary Measure'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:00 AM

'Dengue can be controlled through precautionary measure'

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) ::District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Ali Hasnain Monday said dengue can be controlled though some precautionary measures.

He was addressing a dengue-awareness meeting in his office.

He said, "We should not spare water to accumulate in offices and our homes and also not give extra water to the plants." He said no one should wear sleeveless shirts and use mosquitoes repellents to get safety against dengue.

He directed to further improve cleanliness of offices, schools, colleges and homes to avoid from spread of dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

2 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

2 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

2 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

3 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.