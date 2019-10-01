'Dengue can be controlled through precautionary measure'

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) ::District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Ali Hasnain Monday said dengue can be controlled though some precautionary measures.

He was addressing a dengue-awareness meeting in his office.

He said, "We should not spare water to accumulate in offices and our homes and also not give extra water to the plants." He said no one should wear sleeveless shirts and use mosquitoes repellents to get safety against dengue.

He directed to further improve cleanliness of offices, schools, colleges and homes to avoid from spread of dengue.