Dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Wednesday that a total of 15 cases of dengue had been reported since January 01, 2022.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas, 3 confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad carried out surveillance at 389,899 indoor while 82,965 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from three places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep theirenvironment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.