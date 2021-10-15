UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases Climbs To 3796 After 229 New Cases In KP

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:25 PM

The confirmed dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday climbed to 3796 after 229 new cases were reported from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The confirmed dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday climbed to 3796 after 229 new cases were reported from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System of Health directorate, as many as 2,299 patients have recovered and discharged from different hospitals of the province while the total deaths due to the disease was 4, it said adding that Peshawar was the most affected district of the province with 1294 confirmed and 5104 suspected cases.

The high risk areas in the provincial capital includes Sarband with 104 cases, Achini 67, Sufaid Dheri 21, Charsadda Road 16, Danish abad 11, cana road 15, board bazar 19 and Tehkal Bala 45 while the other most affected districts of the province included Nowshera with 385 cases, Buner 253, Hari Pur 283, Mansehra 272, Mardan 242 and Swabi and Khyber with 203 cases each.

As part of preventive measures, the health department along with the district governments arranged dengue screening camps where medicines and bed net were given to positive patients.

Similarly, fumigation was carried out in most affected areas while awareness seminars and larval surveillance activities were also carried out across the province.

