Dengue Cases Continue To Climb In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Health Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to monitor the dengue patients after a surge in the positive cases across the province.

According to an official report, the number of people affected by dengue in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has climbed to 177, of which 11 patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, while the rest of the people had been prescribed treatment at home and being monitored regularly.

It said that during this season, 29 positive cases were reported in Peshawar, 28 in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 10 in Swabi, seven each in Bajaur, Swat, and Haripur, and four cases each in Dir Lower and Charsadda.

Apart from these districts, two cases had been reported in Mansehra and one each in Lower Chitral, Buner, Dir Upper, Kohat, Nowshera, Torghar and Tank.

The health department had declared the Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu, and Mansehra districts as dengue sensitive, while letters had been written to deputy commissioners of all the districts to educate the people about the dengue virus and precautionary measures.

