Dengue Cases Continue To Climb In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Health Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to monitor the dengue patients after a surge in the positive cases across the province.
According to an official report, the number of people affected by dengue in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has climbed to 177, of which 11 patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, while the rest of the people had been prescribed treatment at home and being monitored regularly.
It said that during this season, 29 positive cases were reported in Peshawar, 28 in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 10 in Swabi, seven each in Bajaur, Swat, and Haripur, and four cases each in Dir Lower and Charsadda.
Apart from these districts, two cases had been reported in Mansehra and one each in Lower Chitral, Buner, Dir Upper, Kohat, Nowshera, Torghar and Tank.
The health department had declared the Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu, and Mansehra districts as dengue sensitive, while letters had been written to deputy commissioners of all the districts to educate the people about the dengue virus and precautionary measures.
Recent Stories
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt to establish horse riding clubs in Peshawar, DI Khan7 seconds ago
-
PM awards Rs2.5m to excavator operator for rescuing flood-stranded family10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates Jimmy Engineer on his nomination for Hilal-e-Imtiaz10 minutes ago
-
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed18 minutes ago
-
HEC organizes 3-day session with Chambers of Commerce, industry20 minutes ago
-
3 children drowned in rainwater in Tarnol1 hour ago
-
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 281,700 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Preparations in progress to celebrate Defence Day at Governor House3 hours ago
-
DC takes notice of damaged solar panel of BHU Khair Shah12 hours ago
-
BISE DG Khan announces names of HSSC position holders12 hours ago
-
IGP for swift resolution of pending road certificates, challans13 hours ago