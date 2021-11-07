UrduPoint.com

Dengue Cases Continue To Decline;CEO Health

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Dengue cases continue to decline;CEO health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal here on Sunday said that Dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last two days due to a continuing waning in temperature.

The CEO informed APP that around 40 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city last Friday and 44 on November 6, while earlier, the number of daily patients were 70 to 80 daily.

"This year, around 2980 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, out of which 2050 belonged to Rawalpindi while the number of cases was 16 in 2020 and 6058 in 2019 during the period," Dr Faiza added.

She said that as many as 2900 patients were discharged after treatment from the allied hospitals while 274 beds were available to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 at Holy Family Hospital,69 in District Headquarters hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

During the ongoing anti-dengue drive from January 1 to November 6, the CEO told that the authority had sealed 379 premises, registered FIRs against 273, Challaned 865, notices issued to 1779 and a fine of Rs 905,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various district areas.

Dr Faiza expressed the hope that in the coming days, the dengue cases would witness a further drop as the weather turns cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

She urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water and advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

